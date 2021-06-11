MOULTON
Funeral for Rhonda Sneed, 63, of Moulton will be Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Harmony Baptist Church, at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Barry Cater and Wendell Bennett officiating. Burial will be in Corinth Cemetery.
Ms. Sneed, who died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Decatur, was born March 30, 1958, to Robert Jones and Wylodean Jones. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. She attended Calhoun Community College, The University of North Alabama, The Alabama School of Banking, and Graduate School of Banking at LSU. She served as senior Vice President of Loan Operations at Progress Bank and had an integral role in the start-up of Progress Bank. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, and spending time with family. She will be forever missed, but always remembered.She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Dewayne Jones.
Survivors include one daughter, Krystle Deal (Dr. Tyler Ames); sisters, Vickie (Tommy) Hale and Donna (Kim) Hensley; nephews, Chase (Hannah) Hensley and Oliver Graves; nieces, Autumn (Cody) Graves, Ashton Hensley, Annalise Hensley, Emeline Hensley; special friend, Kenneth Prater; and granddog, Yoyo Michael Ames.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Hale, Kim Hensley, Chase Hensley, Tyler Ames, Cody Graves, Thomas Boals, Ethan Bennett, Kenneth Prater, Sammie Williams.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Steber, Nicholas Perrins, Benjamin Steber, Joseph Steber, John Perrins.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Rhonda’s memory.
