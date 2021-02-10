HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Richard “Ebb” Kimbrough, 67, will be Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation was Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Kimbrough died on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born February 3, 1954, in Tennessee, to Charles Garrett Kimbrough and Lottie May Buck Kimbrough. He was a great father, a wonderful husband, a lover of music and was a member of the Limestone Creek Band. He loved worship music and wrote his own music. He was employed by General Motors (Saginaw Steering) doing Industrial Maintenance, prior to his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Kimbrough; sons, Will Kimbrough and Seth Kimbrough; daughters, Emily Barkley (Aaron) and Carrie Thompson; brother, Gary Kimbrough; sister, Beth Deegan (Dan); and six grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
