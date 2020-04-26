DECATUR — Graveside service for Richard “Glen” Woods, 77, of Decatur, will be on Sunday April 26, 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery at the Mausoleum. Pastor Shane Britt will be officiating and Ridout’s Brown-Service funeral home directing.
Mr. Woods was born on July 15, 1942, in Crossett, AR, to Buster Woods and Lucille Woods Winborn, both deceased. He passed away in Decatur, on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his Residence.
Mr. Woods started a little league baseball league in Ashdown, AR. In the 60’s, he was a member of Sanctuary Community Church in Hartselle, AL, and he loved golf and the outdoors. He is preceded in death by “Mama Daniel” Gladys Deal Daniels; “Daddy” Thurston Daniels; brother, Jim Woods; sister, Brenda Gowen; “Toodlum” Fleming; Mary Ellen McAllister; and his beloved Prissy.
He is survived by his wife of 13 and a half years, JoAnn Woods; sons Mike Woods (Kat), Mark Woods (Linda), Shannon Woods (Leslie); step-sons, Shelton Johnson (Brandy), and Jeremy Johnson (Cynthia); step -daughter, Stephanie Johnson; eight grandchildren; five step grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
Pallbears will be Members of Sanctuary Community Church and Great Grandsons will be Honorary Pallbearers. In lieu of flowers donations can be make to Sanctuary Community Church 1149 Main Street West, Hartselle,AL 35640
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.