DECATUR — Richard James Hardy, age 91, of Decatur passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Richard was born June 20, 1931.
Richard is survived by his wife, Hazel Hardy; his daughter, Toni Hardy Jackson (Steve); his son, Russell James Hardy; and his daughter, Suzanne Hardy Koehl (Edward).
A visitation for Richard will be held Monday, June 27, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur. A celebration of life graveside service will follow at 12:00 PM at Roselawn Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfh andcemetery.com for the Hardy family.
