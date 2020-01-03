DECATUR — Funeral service for Richard Kilgo, 65, of Decatur, will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Eaton officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Kilgo, who died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his residence, was born October 28, 1954, in Birmingham, to Alpheus Olen Kilgo and Sarah Jo Phillips Kilgo.He was employed by Halsey Food Service where he was devoted to taking care of his customers for 18 years. Mr. Kilgo was an avid Alabama football fan and car enthusiast.
He is survived by one son, Craig Kilgo (Kathryn) of Hartselle; one daughter, Heather Kilgo Garrison (David) of Trinity; and four grandchildren, Wiley Garrison, Tucker Garrison and Annie Garrison, all of Trinity, and Logan Kilgo of Hartselle.
Pallbearers will be Tim Schultz, David Garrison, Wiley Garrison, Joe Spearman, Tim Walker and Bruce Barnett. Honorary pallbearers will be employees of Halsey Food Service.
Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.