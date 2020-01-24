DECATUR — Memorial service for Richard Kyle Butler, age 66, of Decatur, will be Sunday, January 26, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service.
Mr. Butler, who died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital, was born February 5, 1953, in Ft. Worth, TX, to Bonner Butler and Mavis Holmes Butler. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mr. Butler proudly served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, and retired as a highly decorated Master Sergeant. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Bannister Butler of Decatur; four daughters, Kristie Kolankiwicz (Dan) of Chattanooga, TN, Stacie Frazier (Rick) of Nashville, TN, and Amberly Terry and Holly Terry, both of Decatur; two brothers, William Butler of Decatur and Larry Butler (Robin) of Huntsville; two sisters, Carol Polston of Huntsville and Lana Mobley (George) of Rogersville; and eight grandchildren.
