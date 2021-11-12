HARTSELLE — Richard Wayne Lasseter, 80, of Hartselle, Alabama and longtime former resident of Wichita Falls, Texas went to his heavenly home on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The youngest of ten children, Richard was born in Wichita Falls on January 9, 1941, to Alfred Kelly Lasseter and Luda Ellen Hudgeons Lasseter. He grew up in Burkburnett, Texas where he graduated from Burkburnett High School.
Richard joined the United States Marine Corps in 1960, serving as a Drill Instructor, Combat Engineer, Recruiter, and Logistician. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam and earned many awards and commendations throughout his distinguished career before retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1981. He also completed a second 20-year career with the United States Postal Service.
Richard loved wood working, making many beautiful items for family and friends. He was a member of Mt. Calvary-Falls Chapel Methodist Church in Wichita Falls and then Forrest Chapel United Methodist Church in Hartselle.
He was an active member of the Marine Corps League of Morgan County, LCPL Jonathan L. Smith Detachment # 1427, where he was a leader in the Young Marine Program, instilling Marine Corps traditions and values in America’s young future leaders. He was also a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans.
Richard is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janet Marie Lasseter (formerly Payne); their three daughters, Terrie Michael and husband, Ray, of Hartselle, Alabama; Cheryl Sink and husband, Ralph, of Melbourne, Florida; and Tina Pearce and husband, Jeff, of Stafford, Virginia; five grandchildren, Jeffrey Michael, Michael Sink, Erin Davis, Lindsey Ulrich and Ashley Pearce; and six great-grandchildren, Gracie and Gabriel Michael, Harper, Beckham, and Ryleigh Sink, and Henry Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
Services will be held on Sunday, November 14th, at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle, Alabama. Family will receive visitors at Peck Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM. Burial with military honors, will be at Forrest Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Hartselle, Alabama.
