HARTSELLE — Graveside service and interment for Richard Lynn Thrasher, 66, of Hartselle, will be today, September 21, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at Hartselle Memory Gardens with Brother Mike Pope officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Thrasher died September 18, 2021. He was born September 17, 1955, in Morgan County to Henry Ford Thrasher and Doris Maxine Schuette Thrasher. He worked for many years in sales prior to his retirement. Mr. Thrasher was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hartselle. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Glenn Thrasher.
Survivor Include his wife, Valerie Thrasher; one son, Clint Thrasher (Brandy) of Cullman; one daughter, Tina Shelton (Weston) of Hartselle; five grandchildren, who were his pride and joy: Emma, Mason, and Sadie Thrasher; Mackenzie and Gus Shelton.
Pallbearers will be Alan Nethery, Robert Drinkard, Jake Thomas, and Darwin Halbrooks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.