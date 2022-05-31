HARTSELL — Funeral Service for Richard McGhee, age 64, of Hartselle, will be 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. McGhee Died May 28, 2022 at his residence. He was born on August 1, 1957 in Decatur Alabama to William H. McGhee and Gwendolyn King McGhee.
Mr. McGhee was the owner of Hartselle Sporting goods for 18 years before his retirement. Mr. McGhee was an avid sports fan, whether it was playing in high school or college or watching Alabama football with friends. He also enjoyed golfing in his later days. Mr. McGhee attended Jacksonville State University where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. He was a loving father to Elizabeth and her husband Terrance, and he was also a proud new grandfather to their daughter Gwen who was named after his mother.
Pallbearers for Mr. McGhee will be, Bob Young, Dick Clemons, John Pat Orr, Jeff Tiffin, Craig Byrd and Bob Strider.
He is survived by his wife, Tresa Dobbs McGhee of Hartselle; daughter, Elizabeth Williams (Terrance) of Hartselle; sister, Terry McGhee of Hartselle; and granddaughter, Gwen Williams
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.