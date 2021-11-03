DECATUR — Funeral service for Richard Michael Carr, age 60, of Decatur will be Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Richie Thompson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6:00 until 8:00 at the funeral home.
Mr. Carr died on Monday, November 1, 2021. He was born on August 16, 1961 in Atlanta, Georgia to Robert F. Carr and Vera L. Roberts Carr. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Joseph Carr.
He is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Davis, Christy Booth (Dwight) and Becky Brooks (Gary); five brothers, Freddie Carr (Debbie), Phillip Carr (Deana), Gary Carr (Jennifer), Melvin Carr and Donald Carr (Ashley); four sisters, Nancy Bills (Jeff), Pam Squires, Jenny McGunkins (Mike) and Sabrina Brown (Jack); six grandchildren, Evan Davis, Cody Booth, Ashley Booth, Bradley Booth, Faith Brooks, Austin Brooks and one great-grandson, Owen Booth.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.