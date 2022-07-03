VALHERMOSO SPRINGS
Visitation for Richard “Dick” Dwayne Milton will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Peck Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m., at Valhermoso Springs Cemetery in Valhermoso Springs, AL, officiated by Angela McMinemon.
Richard (Dick) Dwayne Milton, 88, departed this life on June 30th, 2022 to join his wife Reba Henry; his two sons, Richard D. Milton II and Stephen K. Milton; his sister Elaine Milton McCleskey and his parents Richard Marvin and Hazel Akin Milton.
Dick is survived by his four grandchildren, Hannah Milton Holland, Patrick Milton, Zachary Watts and Kari Watts; his stepson, Daren Henry; stepdaughter, Johnna Henry; three great grand children, Kate, Samuel and Jack Holland; two nieces, Catherine Gassman and Claire Dubin; a great nephew, Michael Gassman; and too many friends to count.
Dick was born November 27, 1933, the youngest of two children of Richard and Hazel Milton of Midlothian, Texas. It took many miracles for him to reach the age of 88 due to his inclination to live life on the edge starting at a very early age. If a cat has nine lives, Dick Milton had more! After getting his Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Texas, he worked at various jobs before his friend and former coworker helped him get a job in 1961 at Redstone Arsenal. Dick had an amazing career for over 30 years in the Laser Sciences and Applications at the Army Missile Command. He was instrumental in the application of lasers in the Army which led to several patents including the Hellfire Missile. Besides being an engineer, Dick was also a pilot, a physicist, a mechanic and a “ladies man”. He was one of few who could “pinch the waitress and get better service!” His life motto was “Don’t ask for permission, ask for forgiveness.” His friends and family pray his heaven is filled with his favorite things: his loved ones who have gone before him: “dead cow”, lasers, Cessna planes, Dixie Land Jazz, and parties!
Pallbearers will be Patrick Milton, Zachary Watts, Michael Gassman, John Jordan, Jonathan Babin, and Christopher Clinkenbeard.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.