DECATUR
Memorial service for Richard Sim Hamilton Jr., 66, will be Friday at 6 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be two hours prior to service at the funeral home. He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Alexander (Rodney). Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
