Decatur — Richard Sparkman, age 95, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery on Friday, July 17, 2020, with Bro. Randy Berry officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends today from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home.
Richard was a beloved member of Austinville Baptist Church for the past 70 years, where he taught Sunday school for many years. He retired from Fruehauf Company at the age of 62. He was a loving and outgoing man who never met a stranger, and who always lent a hand to anyone who needed help.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Lorene Sparkman; his first wife, Annie Vest Sparkman; his second wife, Martha Flowers Sparkman; his brothers, Royce, Harold, Orville, Cecil, Vernon, and Bobby Sparkman; one sister, Dorothy Beggs; one stepdaughter, Jenny Greenhaw; and one stepson, Coyd Flowers, Jr.
He is survived by his sons, Wayne, Troy, Bruce (JoAnn), Boyd (Lisa), and Tony (Emily) Sparkman; one daughter, Janice Livingston (Ralph); one brother, Frank Sparkman (Yo); one stepdaughter, Linda Hughes (Mitchell); 21 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and many other precious relatives.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942, or to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Richard Sparkman’s 95 years was a life truly well-lived, with God always as his Anchor.
