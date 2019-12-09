MOULTON — Richard “Spookey” Montgomery, 79, died on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, at the church. Mr. Montgomery will lie in state one hour prior to the service, withburial in Montgomery Cemetery. Spookey was the husband of Brenda Key Montgomery.
