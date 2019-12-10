MOULTON — Richard “Spookey” Montgomery, 79, passed away December 7, 2019. Visitation was from 6 - 8 p.m. on Monday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The funeral will be today at 2 p.m. at the church with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. He will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Burial is in Montgomery Cemetery. Spookey was the husband of Brenda Key Montgomery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.