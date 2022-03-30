TRINITY — Richard T. “Dick” Branum, Sr. of Trinity, born on April 27,1929, passed away on March 27, 2022. His visitation will be held on Friday, April 1 from 6-8 P.M. at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life will begin on Saturday, April 2 at 11:00 A.M. at Roselawn Funeral Home, with Reverend Steve Agee, and Reverend R.M. Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Ann Rogers Branum.
Dick is survived by his three children, Suzanne Nickelson (David), Richard “Dicky” Branum (Judy), and Paul S. Branum (Dinah); one sister, Virginia Penney; grandchildren, Keith Stepp, Jr., Lt. Cayce Stepp, U.S. Navy (Amber), Richard (Richie) Branum (Julie), Holly Lamon (David), Collier Branum, Annie Branum (Randy); three step grandchildren, Vikki, Nick and Whitney and 15 greatgrandchildren.
Dick was raised in Gurley, AL during the great depression years until he was an early teen when his family moved to Decatur. He always said he loved his memories of his boyhood in Gurley and stories of his adventures, entertained his friends and family frequently.
He and Ann married in 1948 and Dick worked for L&N Railroad for 22 years in Birmingham and Decatur. He moved his family to Trinity in 1959 where Dick soon involved himself in community affairs. He served as the only police officer of Trinity from 1960 to 1963 then he was elected Mayor of Trinity from 1964 to 1966.
In 1966 he became cofounder of Branum’s Hardware, Auto Parts, and Wrecker Service which has become a successful family business for the last 56 years.
Dick became a Christian at the age of 12 during Vacation Bible School at Central Baptist Church and continued his walk whith Christ until his death. For the last ten years, his church attendance and membership has been at Victory Baptist Church in Moulton, AL.
Dick and Ann’s favorite past time over the last forty years was RVing all over the U.S. Their favorite place was in Alabama at Tannehill State Park. Over the years they made lifelong friends, some that still kept in contact with him until his death.
Pallbearers will be David Lamon, Richie Branum, Paxton Branum, Cayce Stepp, Collier Branum and Keith Stepp.
