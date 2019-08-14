DECATUR — Richard Thomas Holliday, age 84, went to be with the Lord on August 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Holliday; his two stepchildren, Vince and Gayla Tucker; many grandchildren, brother Boyd Holliday and sister, Sue Musgrave. Memorial/Celebration will be held for family and friends on August 17, 2019 at noon at Central Park Baptist Church.
Richard’s family would like to thank all those at DCI of Decatur for the love and kindness they showed him. He considered everyone there part of his family.
If you would like to honor Richard, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Kidney Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.