TRINITY — Richard Thomas Sims “Tommy” was born on January 19, 1940, and left this world on October 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorene Runager Sims and Charles Thomas Sims; his brother, Charles Malcolm Sims; his sister, Carolyn Sims Haley; his wife, Joyce McNutt Sims, and his son, Thomas Scott Sims.
He is survived by his daughter and her husband, Melissa Sims Halbrooks and Ronnie Halbrooks; his grandson and his wife, Ron Halbrooks and Tracy Halbrooks; and his granddaughters, Elizabeth Halbrooks and Brandy Sims.
Tommy worked throughout his life in labor and supervisory positions. He worked at Willow Products, Prestolite, Tanksley and Defco.
In his spare time, he loved being on the river at the family cabin. He loved to fish and hunt there. He would hunt rabbit, squirrel, deer and quail. He loved to go to local turkey shoots. And later in life, he joined a hunting club with his son and son-in-law.
He would often be the vocal entertainment for any fireside chat. He could tell you a story on pretty much any subject with a little embellishment to boot. But, he was a social person who loved to be involved in everything that was going on.
He loved football, especially Auburn football. He would have a full commentary on the coaches and players before the season ever started. He could pretty much tell you about anything going on in the SEC.
He also loved country music. His favorite singer of all time was George Jones. He kept an autographed picture of him in the living room.
Tommy wasn’t a fancy person and he didn’t need a lot of things. He just enjoyed the turning of the seasons when fishing was good and hunting was better. He loved Auburn football Saturdays and beautiful fall weather. Tommy also loved his family and enjoyed making memories at the cabin on the river and during the hunting trips that he took.
Family gatherings, fishing and hunting trips and social events will never be the same without Tommy. He was the storyteller. He was the voice of days past and memories spent. He will forever be missed by the ones who loved him and the friendships he held dear. Life here will probably be a little boring without him. But, when you hear a story enriched in laughter, just look above and smile and think of him.
Due to covid, the family has elected to do a graveside service only on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Decatur City Cemetery. Although the services will be outside, the family has requested that all who attend to please wear a mask due to the close proximity of those gathering in a graveside service.
Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home is directing.
