ATHENS — On Tuesday, December 29, 2020, Richard Warren Booth passed away unexpectedly at the age of 70. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Miriam Peinhardt Booth.
Richard was born on December 7, 1950, to the late William Baxter and Mary Archer (Lawson) Booth, Sr. He graduated from Athens High School and the University of Alabama. He was a member of the Tide Golf Team and Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. After a career in sales, you could find Richard on the golf course, delivering Meals on Wheels or spending time with his brothers in the backyard.
Very much loved, he will be greatly missed by his brothers and sisters, Baxter Booth (Kay), Mary Elizabeth “TooToo” Medders (Cleo), Archie Booth and Jane McFadden as well as his many nieces and nephews. Richard’s family truly appreciates the support of his many dear friends.
Due to Covid, a celebration of Richard’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Richard may be made to Meals on Wheels, Athens First United Methodist Church earmarked to Limestone County Churches Involved or Hospice of Limestone County.
