HARTSELLE — Richard ‘Wayne’ Higdon, age 69 of Hartselle, Alabama, died on March 25th, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born on February 18th, 1952 at Decatur General Hospital to Howard and Helen (Miller) Higdon. Wayne was a graduate of Priceville High School in 1970. He married Mary (Burgess) Higdon on November 18th, 1972 and they started building their life together in Priceville and Hartselle, Alabama.
After high school, Wayne attended Calhoun College and worked as a welder at Amoco / BP for over 30 years. He enjoyed working there and formed many lifetime friendships. His friends at Amoco and their families would go camping at Fall Creek Falls in Tennessee every summer. Wayne always cherished the memories of those camping trips.
When Wayne wasn’t working or camping you could find him out at his property in Priceville, riding his John Deere tractor and tending to his garden. Every year, he planted a garden of various vegetables and melons and much more. In recent years he even started planting sunflowers. Wayne loved riding his John Deere tractors and would drive one of them home every holiday season and light it up with green and white Christmas lights on the front lawn. It was always a neighborhood hit!
Wayne was just a country boy at heart. He loved Bluegrass and Gospel music, John Deere Tractors, and his 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass! He was a jack of all trades and would light heartedly refer to himself as a “redneck engineer”. He could fix or build just about anything and was always lending a helping hand to friends and family.
Wayne has been an active member of First Baptist Church of Hartselle for over 35 years. Between helping with the audio/sound board during services, to driving the bus for youth trips, his faith has always been a guiding force in his life.
During Wayne’s retirement years, he has enjoyed taking cruises with Mary and friends, watching Auburn football and Braves baseball on TV. His most favorite activity was attending his grandson Mason’s baseball games. He would always wear his “Hartselle Speed” T-shirt with pride.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Helen Higdon. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Higdon; one daughter, Robin (Mark) Brewer; one son, Christopher (Kelley) Higdon; one grandson, Mason Brewer; three step grandchildren, Trevor Brewer, Dallas (Hunter) Braswell, Lukas Brewer; two sisters, Sandra (Anthony) Goodwin and Rhonda Higdon; one brother, Michael (Karen) Higdon; two sisters-in-law, Emlie (James) Carroll, Martha (Steve) Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Phillip Hines and Bro. Charles Shaddrix officiating with burial in Burningtree Memorial Gardens and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Monday from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Gideons or St. Jude’s Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.