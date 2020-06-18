DANVILLE — Funeral for Richard Wayne Segars, 60, of Danville will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Brandon Kerby and Reverend Steve Ledbetter officiating. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Mr. Segars, who died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, was born December 16, 1959, to Ralph Segars and Wonnell Segars. He was employed by Cargill for 42 years. Mr. Segars was a loving father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Owensby Segars; son, Benjamin Wade Segars and his father.
Survivors include his mother, Wonnell Segars; daughters, Jamie (Daniel) Dutton and Erin (Brian) Strange; brother, Rickey (Pam) Segars; sister, Rhona (Danny) Voss; four grandchildren, Kobe Strange, Brileigh Strange, Mollie Dutton and Ryler Dutton; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chad Segars, Brad Voss, Michael Kitchens, Tony Pearson, Billy Wayne Hardiman, Larry Segars, Mary McCulloch.
