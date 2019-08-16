TOWN CREEK — Funeral for Rickey Kirby, 57, of Town Creek will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Tom Fowler officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Kirby, who died Thursday, August 15, 2019, at his residence, was born September 25, 1961, to Paul Edward Kirby and Martha Kirby. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his wife, Shannon Kirby; son, Stephen Kirby; two daughters, Casey Kirby and Paten Kirby; mother, Martha Kirby; brother, Freddie (Stephanie) Kirby; sister, Shennell (Bart) Hughs; two grandchildren, Athena Kirby, Emma Stevenson.
Pallbearers will be will be cousins.
