DECATUR — Rickey Don Rooks, of Decatur, passed away in Huntsville on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the age of 64.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 10 a.m., at Johnson Cemetery in Speake, AL. Mr. Rooks was born to Cecil and Freddie Bozeman Rooks on August 3, 1957 in Cullman County, AL.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Debbie Hill, Shirley Hill; and one brother, Michael Rooks.
He is survived by his brother, Gerald Rooks; sisters, Katie Stewart (Karl), Joann Kelso (Dewayne), Rita Freeman, Rhonda Wilson, Christi Rooks and Shanae Rooks.
He was an avid Auburn fan and loved the outdoors. The family requests that Auburn colors be worn at his service. Brother Raymond Baker will be officiating and pall bearers will be family.
Peck Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
