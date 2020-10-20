HARTSELLE — It is with great sadness that the family of Ricky Alvin Cook announces his passing after a brief illness on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the age of 73 years. Ricky will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Brenda Owens Cook and his children, Jason Cook, and Beth Cook-Bradford (Mathew). Ricky will also be remembered by his two grandchildren, Grace Cook and Owen Cook, and his three stepgrandchildren, Hannah Holmes, Maddie Bradford, and Hayden Bradford.
He is survived by his two sisters, Jewell Sullins and Martha Jane Carlton and his brother, Danny Cook. Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, Orbie and Ressie Cook; his son, Brent Cook; and his brother, Barry Cook.
Ricky was born in Hamilton, Alabama in 1947 and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1965 before attending the University of North Alabama. He and Brenda married in 1968 in Hartselle, Alabama. He began his career at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Decatur before moving to Scottsboro, Alabama in 1978. He and Brenda retired in 2007 and moved back to Hartselle. Ricky was an active member of the West Hartselle Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and on several committees within the church. He was an avid golfer, he loved cheering on the Crimson Tide and the Atlanta Braves and spending time with his family and friends.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 AM on October 21st at Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. Senior Pastor Greg Lee of West Hartselle Baptist will officiate.
The family asks for donations in Ricky’s memory to the West Hartselle Baptist Church Missionary Fund at 1640 West Main Street, Hartselle, AL 35640.
