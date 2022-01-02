EVA — Ricky Ballenger, 67, died December 31, 2021. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the service following at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Peck Funeral Home. Burial will be at Double Springs Cemetery.
Peck Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.
