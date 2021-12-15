DECATUR
Ricky Brown, 65, died December 13, 2021. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Union Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
