HARTSELLE — Ricky Carson Brannon, 65, of Hartselle, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his residence. He was born March 5, 1957, in Fort Benning, Georgia to Carson Brannon and Sue Veal Brannon. No services are planned at this time. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Ricky owned and operated Decatur Vacuum for 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cathy McCarthy; and nephew, Joey Brannon.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Brannon; four sons, Sean Brannon, Carson Brannon, Todd Sargent, and Tucker Sargent; four brothers, Donnie Brannon, Gary Brannon, Greg Brannon, and Tony Brannon; sister, Patricia Beaty; and eight grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.