DECATUR — Rita Stewart Atchley, age 67 passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 5 to 6 p.m., with the service following at 6 p.m., in the chapel of Peck Funeral Home. Peck Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
