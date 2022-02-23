AUBURN — Rita B. Freeman, 89, of Auburn, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 17, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Lillian and Cyrus “Jackie” Baker of Decatur, Alabama. Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bobby” C. Freeman, and her oldest son, Bobby Freeman Jr. (Judy).
Survivors include her children, Rick (Jennifer) Freeman of Auburn, AL, Kymberly (Anoosh) Freeman of Auburn, AL, Kathie Eidson of Auburn, AL, Kelly (Randy) Bost of Champaign, IL, and brother, Tim (Minnie) Baker of Decatur. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Rita was a pillar of the community and established Freeman Real Estate with her beloved husband, Bobby, which encompassed a commitment of service to others and a genuine caring for people.
Rita lived her life with a deep love and faith for Jesus Christ and was a witness to others. She was a generous and loving soul, and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She positively impacted many people throughout her journey, and the angels are singing gloriously at her arrival. Her memory will be cherished by loving family members and friends.
Funeral services will be on Friday, February 25th at 2:00 p.m. They will be held at Lakeview Baptist Church located on 1600 E Glenn Avenue, Auburn, AL 36830. Burial will follow at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lakeview Baptist Church of Auburn, or a charity of your choice.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
