HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Rita Hutchens Gilbert, 68, will be Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Arkadelphia Cemetery with Bro. Greg Lane and Bro. Harce Swann officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Ms. Gilbert passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at her residence. She was born March 23, 1953, in Cullman County to William Thomas Hutchens and Barbara Jean Swann Hutchens. Ms. Gilbert was a member of the Decatur Christian Fellowship Church, participated in the Samaritan Purse Mission Group and The Bible Project. She was employed by the State of Alabama Health Department, as a registered nurse, prior to her retirement. She dedicated her life in service to others as a nurse and caregiver. We were blessed and honored by the many devoted family members and close friends that cared for her and helped to honor her desire to spend her last days at home in the presence of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Rick Hutchens.
Survivors include her lifetime companion, James T. Gilbert; one son, William Bloodworth; two daughters, Ciera Britan Wallace, Kennedi Gilbert; brother, Michael Hutchens; stepbrothers, Lonnie Burrell, Tim Burrell; stepsister, Connie Buchannon; and five grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Lee, Taylor Wallace, Landon Grantland, Braden Bloodworth, Jeff Burmeister, Jose “Chi Chi” Moya, Kellen Bloodworth and Len Fox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.