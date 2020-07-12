DECATUR — Rita Margaret Schick, 80, a resident of Decatur, Alabama, passed away on July 9, 2020. She was born in Evansville, Indiana, on July 8, 1940 to the late Albert J. and Eleanor J. (Oing) Hisker. She was a graduate of Purdue University and worked for several years for Eli Lilly Inc. in Indianapolis, Indiana. She later moved from Indianapolis with her family to Decatur, Alabama. Rita was a longtime member of Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church, a member of Morgan County Master Gardeners for over 25 years, a member of Prayer Shawl Ministry of Annunciation of the Lord, and an avid golfer and photographer.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Lawrence M. Schick, on April 18, 2017.
Rita is survived by her four children, Michael Schick of Decatur, Alabama, Thomas Schick of Decatur, Alabama, Cynthia (Gregory) Allen of Fishersville, Virginia and Elisabeth Schick of Decatur, Alabama; two grandchildren, Madeline and Ben Allen; and three sisters, Elaine Avila, Janet Markham and Cynthia Bass.
A Mass will be held at Annunciation of the Lord as safety allows, time and date will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Saint Vincent De Paul Society of Decatur, Alabama; Meals on Wheels of Decatur, Alabama; or to Sacred Heart Convent in Cullman, Alabama.
