HILLSBORO — Rita Marie Blaxton, 95, of Hillsboro, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 1:15 to 2:15 PM at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church. A funeral Mass will follow at 2:30 PM at the church. She will be laid to rest in Decatur City Cemetery. Roselawn Funeral Home will be directing.
Rita is survived by one son, Wayne Blaxton; five daughters, Donna (Cecil) Brooks, Susan (Kenny) Reding, Jeannie (Rod) Downey, Janet (Donnie) Farley and Jane (Randy) Gray; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Gloria Swarthout of Houma, LA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Wayne Blaxton; her parents, Octave Dalferes, Sr. and Louise LeBlanc Dalferes; four brothers and seven sisters.
Rita was a lifetime member of Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church. She was a devout lover of her God and her family; she lived her life in endless service to both. Her commitment to her faith and those that God placed in her life was a blessing to all who knew and loved her.
Pallbearers will be Trey Brooks, Matthew Blaxton, Jeremy Reding, Travis Downey, Patrick Davis and Jared Reding.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bob Brooks, Ben Blaxton and Christopher Jordan.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of the Valley.
