DECATUR — A memorial service for Ms. Rita S. Atchley, 67, of Decatur, will be Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 6:00 PM in the Chapel at Peck Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 6:00 PM at the funeral home.
Ms. Atchley died September 25, 2021, at Falkville Health Care Center. She was born July 21, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aulton A. Stewart, Laverne Culbreath and Mary S. Stewart; her grandparents, Andrew and Pearl Stewart and Thomas and Stasia Whisenant; as well as her baby sister, Kathy S. Wilson.
Her survivors include two daughters, Tammy (Johnny) Wilborn and Jacqueline May; two sisters, Deborah Tedder and Janice Blankenship; two brothers, Robert Stewart and Mark Damon; three grandchildren, Ali Vandiver, Savannah May and Tyler May; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give the most heartfelt thank you to the entire nursing staff at Falkville Health Care Center for the excellent care given to their loved one, and a very, very special thank you to Ms. Atchley’s hospice nurse, Amy Byrd, with Comfort Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Comfort Care Hospice, 2424 Danville Rd. SW, Ste M, Decatur, AL 35603, (256) 905-0280.
