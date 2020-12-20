PRICEVILLE — Funeral service for Rob E. Cartee, age 48, of Priceville, will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 1 p.m.,at Peck Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, December 21, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mr. Cartee died Friday, December 18, 2020. He was born July 2, 1972 in Mobile County. He was a sales manager for Emergency Equipment Professionals. Mr. Cartee was preceded in death by his mother, Gwendolyn Elleice Perry Cartee; and a brother, Rick Taylor.
Survivors Include: wife, Brandy Cartee; two sons, Aaron Cartee and Mason Cartee; one daughter, McKinley Cartee; father, Phillip Cartee; father, Larry Taylor (Roma); two brothers, Chad Cartee (Delayna) and Chris Cartee (Katie); and one sister, Rhoda Cartee.
Pallbearers will be Greg Mattox, Brian Miller, Tony Lindeman, Chuck Clemons, Danny Wray and Michael Frasier.
