CULLMAN — Mrs. Robbie Nell Barnett, age 65, of Cullman, formerly of Winfield, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born on January 10, 1955 in Wyandotte, MI, a daughter of William Barnett and Betty Westbrook Barnett. As a child she moved between Michigan and the Winfield area with her family. She has lived in Alabama for the last 30 years. She attended River Rogue High School in Michigan and later graduated from Beville State Community College in Fayette, AL earning a degree in nursing. She worked as a nursing home administrator for Decatur Health and Rehab. She was a hard worker and earned the love and respect of those who worked with her. She enjoyed watching Alabama Football and spending time with friends and family. Her sons and her grandchildren were her pride and joy and they loved her greatly. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Roger Barnett.
Robbie is survived by her sons, Steve Tsapatoris and his wife, Sunny of Tuscaloosa, Jason Adams of Cullman and Brian Adams and his wife, Stephanie of Winfield; brother, Tim Barnett and his wife, Patsy of Winfield; grandchildren, Hallye Tsapatoris, Noah Tsapatoris, Mackenzie Duren, Alexandra Duren and Jackson Martin; great-grandchildren, Hayden and McKenna Jones and other nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Funeral services are planned for Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the McGraw Memorial Chapel of Miles Funeral Home with burial following in Brilliant Memorial Gardens. Greg Webb and Dan Anderson will be the officiating ministers. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Miles Funeral Home of Winfield directing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.