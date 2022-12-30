DECATUR
Ruth Roberson “Robbie” Quinn Stephenson was born May 16, 1929, in Hartselle, Alabama and passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at The Terrace at Priceville.
She was the daughter of Charles Quinn and Wilma Kent Quinn, who preceded her in death.
Robbie was a lifelong resident of Hartselle, graduating from Morgan County High School, and receiving her BA from Auburn University. She was an English teacher at Morgan County High School early after marrying Robert Nelson Stephenson, who is deceased. She also worked at her family’s wholesale grocery store, Hartselle Wholesale Grocery, through most of her adult life.
She loved gardening and bird watching. She and Robert were major supporters of the First United Methodist Church in Hartselle, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the bell choir.
Robbie is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Stephenson; and son-in law, Clint Stockett.
She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Lee Stockett and Carol Ann Stephenson Bates; son-in-law, Lee Arthur Bates; a
brother, Charles Quinn and his wife Mary; three grandchildren, Megan, Colin and Clare Stockett; and a great grandchild, Ava Stockett.
Funeral service for Robbie Quinn Stephenson, 93, will be Monday, January 2, 2023, at 3 p.m., at Hartselle First United Methodist Church with Bro. Mike Pope and Bro. Doug Wells officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, January 2, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Hartselle First United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren, Megan, Clare, and Colin Stockett and nephews, Kent Quinn, Tom and Clay Brown.
The family requests that donations be made, in lieu of flowers, to the First Methodist Church Choir fund or to Southern Care Hospice.
