DECATUR
A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Robert Allen “Bob” Partlow, 71, will be Friday, July 1, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Falkville City Cemetery with Geoff Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Peck Funeral Home
Mr. Partlow died on Monday, June 27, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 18, 1951, in Talladega County to William Harrison Partlow and Nancy Mildred Crawford. He graduated with a BS degree from UAB. He was a United States Army Veteran- Corpsman and Radiology Technician. Bob worked in the insurance industry for 40-plus years and retired as Regional Vice President from Physician’s Mutual Insurance Company after a career of 18-plus years. He was also a member of The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors. Bob loved to travel and had visited every state in the United States. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Harrison Partlow and Nancy Mildred Crawford; brothers-in-law, Bob Winkles, Falkville, Hal Laney, Danville, and Robert Vinzant, Trinity; sisters-in-law, Sandy Partlow, Hartselle, and Barbara Partlow, Hot Springs, AR.
Survivors include his sons, Will Partlow (Larissa), Hartselle, Jay Partlow, Decatur; three brothers, Donny Partlow, Hartselle, Phillip Partlow, Falkville, half-brother, Harry Partlow (Jessica), Hot Springs, AR; three sisters, Billie Laney, Danville, Nina Winkles, Falkville, Elizabeth Vinzant, Trinity; five grandchildren, Hayden Partlow, Ethan Partlow, Caroline Wright (Cooper), Cameron Partlow and Titan Partlow.
Pallbearers will be Hayden Partlow, Ethan Partlow, Cooper Wright, Titan Partlow, Ken Winkles, Dusty Vinzant, Jim Smith.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.
