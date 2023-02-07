ELKMONT — Robert Allen Emerson, 80, died February 5, 2023. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Huntsville Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
