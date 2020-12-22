DECATUR — Robert Arthur “Bobby” McKeehan, age 73, of Decatur, will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at Westmeade Baptist Church with Rev. Justin McAlpin and Rev. Benny Sivley officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Mr. McKeehan, who died Friday, December, 18, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born October 27, 1947 in Ringgold, GA to Roy Leonard McKeehan and Willie Kate Nance McKeehan. He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Roy Leonard McKeehan II, James Ernest McKeehan and Betty Marchese. Mr. McKeehan was a member of Westmeade Baptist Church and retired from Advance Auto Parts.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Upton McKeehan of Decatur; one daughter, Amanda Shaneyfelt (Brandon) of Kernersville, NC; one sister, Regina Bryan (Jerry) of Ringgold, GA; and three grandchildren, Tyler Shaneyfelt of Decatur, and Alina Shaneyfelt and Colier Shaneyfelt, both of Kernersville, NC.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
