HARTSELLE
Funeral service for Robert Bland Sandlin Sr., 70, will be Monday, December 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Phillip Hardin officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Herring Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, December 7, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Sandlin died on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Summerford Nursing Home.
He was born December 5, 1949 in Morgan County to Littleton Hance Sandlin and Velma Jacquelyn Orr Sandlin, who preceded him in death. He was the owner of Russco General Contracting and was a member of the Joe Wheeler Board of Directors from 1991 to 1996. He served in the National Guard. Mr. Sandlin was a member of the McKendree United Methodist Church and was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting small game, loved cattle farming, cattle auctions and antique auctions. He was a Big Alabama Football fan and a NASCAR fan.
Survivors include his wife, Jena Gardner Sandlin; one son, Robert Blandon Sandlin II (Becky Aldridge- Fiancee’); one daughter, Brittany Sandlin Alexander (Thomas); one sister, Diane Dobbs; two grandchildren, Bryant Alexander and Mason Alexander.
Pallbearers will be Sandy Fields, Pat Smith, Charlie Gandy, Allen Gandy, Wayne Gandy, Charles Sandlin and Don Sandlin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.