HARTSELLE — A visitation for Mr. Robert “Bob” Cuyle, Jr. will be Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM with the funeral service to be held at 6:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Bob passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at the age of 59 at his residence in Hartselle. He was born on July 10, 1962 to Robert Emerson Cuyle, Sr. and Laura Jane Bowling Cuyle in Germany. He worked as a cook at Ryan’s Steak House. Bob loved fishing, tinkering with old cars and helping people out with whatever they needed. He was an avid music lover, loved animals and will be remembered for his witty sense of humor.
He is survived by his sons, Thomas Edward Cuyle (Kari) of Trinity, Nicholas Kenneth Gardner of Avon, Indiana; daughters, Brandy Lee Quattlebaum (Stephen) of Hartselle, Christina Ann Hicks (Charlie) of Hartselle and six grandchildren.
