DECATUR — Robert “Bob” Dempster passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his residence. All funeral arrangements will be private. His wife was Cynthia Dempster who passed away in 2019.
Bob was born in Decatur, Illinois on March 26, 1947 and he served in the United States Army for 19 years.
He is survived by his son, Robert Dempster; daughters, Kimberly Dempster and husband, Joel Rodriguez, Whitney Brandy and husband, Tim, Michelle Sumpter; grandchildren, Joshua Jonas, Jacob Jonas, Rowen Neilio, Holden Neilio, Margot Neilio, Andre` Sumpter; great-grandchildren, Carson Jonas, Camillia Sumpter Brayden Sumpter; sister, Jackie Hinz and husband, Eric.
Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home is assisting.
