HILLSBORO
Memorial service for Rev. Robert “Bob” Franklin Brady, Sr. will be Saturday September 12, 2020 at Hillsboro Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jimmy Chenault officiating and Parkway Funeral Home assisting the family.
Rev. Brady went to be the Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his residence. Reverend Brady was born July 20, 1938 in Prince Fredrick, Maryland to Leroy Franklin Brady and Sarah Elizabeth Gibson Brady. He retired as a Master Carpenter, remodeling kitchens and bathrooms in Washington DC where he worked for many Senators, Congressmen and in Multiple Embassies. He donated many summers to build homes for Teen Challenge. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bob loved God and the church and was an ordained minister spreading the word of God to everyone he met. He founded the Kings Chapel in Lexington Park Maryland. Upon retiring, he moved from Maryland to a daylily farm in Hillsboro, AL where he used his love and knowledge to restore four homes on his property. He could be found at his farm dutifully keeping up the beautiful yard and land surrounding his home. He could restore and rebuild anything he put his mind to and he did this with beauty and attention to detail. He adored his family and especially doted on his great-grandchildren whom he was lovingly referred to as Pop Pop.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 50 years, Natalie “Nan” Anna Quevedo Brady; daughter, Iris Michele Brady Harris; brothers, Mickey Brady, William Leroy Brady; sisters, Edith Brady and Peggy Brady Loveless.
His Survivors include his son, Robert Franklin Brady, Jr. and wife, Linda; brother, Leonard Brady and wife, Zeta; brother-in-law, Dick Loveless; sisters, Dotty Bridgett and husband, Danny, Faye Browne and husband, Jimmy; grandchildren, Kristel Ann Brady his caretaker, Lindsy Nicole Harris, Sean Christian Brady; great-grandchildren, Kaidin Bryce Nickerson, Lechele Lou Lou Winder Harris, Noah Rovey Lilly, Soli Orianna Lilly (Bobs little Bookie) and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillsboro Baptist Church at 297 Rainzi Street, Hillsboro AL 35643.
