DECATUR — Robert “Bobby” Bedwell of Decatur, AL, passed away on April 25, 2021. His visitation will be on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 12:00 till 1:00 P.M. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Graveside services with Reverend Larry Franks officiating will begin at 1:00 P.M. at Roselawn Cemetery.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Frances; son, Kendal (Janet); son, Karl (Teresa); grandchildren, Jennifer Cobbs, Justin Bedwell (Mandy), Josh Bedwell, Adam Garrison, Whitney D’Armond (Drew), Matthew Bedwell (Valerie), Bradley Bedwell, Scott Bedwell (Alison) and five great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Bedwell; mother, Daisy Bedwell; brothers, Charles Bedwell, Jerry Bedwell.
Bobby grew up in Nashville, TN. He married his childhood sweetheart Frances and was married for 65 years. He was a tool and die maker-machinist at Martin Marietta in Oak Ridge, TN. He loved the Lord, family, and friends. He loved talking about the children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. He also enjoyed restoring and showing Cushman motorcycles.
Pallbearers include Matthew Bedwell, Bradley Bedwell, Scott Bedwell, Justin Bedwell, Josh Bedwell, and Adam Garrison.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Bedwells4Christ.com which will support his grandson, Justin and family who are missionaries to Zambia, Africa. Donations to his ministry can also be mailed to 57 Deerfield Dr., Decatur, AL 35603.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.