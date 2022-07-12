HARTSELLE — Our Hero pulled up his anchor on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born Sunday, July 5, 1931, in Morgan County to John Welsey Tucker and Jettie Mae Lindley Tucker.
He was employed by Peek Olds-Cadillac, as an auto body repairman, prior to his retirement. Mr. Tucker was a proud Navy veteran serving in the Korean War and serving his country and was a longtime member of the Cedar Creek Freewill Baptist Church. He was a great husband, daddy, and granddaddy, a great storyteller and his family loved to hear those stories. He was a joke teller and prankster and always had a trick up his sleeve. If you ever met him you walked away with a piece of peppermint. He was loving to all and you never left his and Mama Lou’s home hungry and he always asked if he had anything you needed or could he do anything for you or to help you?
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Louise “Mama Lou” Ledlow Tucker; his parents and sister, Mary Ann Key Ledlow.
Survivors include sons, Keith Tucker (Jennifer) and Kenneth Tucker (Sherry); daughters, Karen Nelson (Tim) and Kathy Tucker (Bryan Moses); nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Jean Alexander, Ruby Sparkman, and Carolyn Sparkman.
Funeral service for Robert C. “Granddaddy” Tucker, 91, will be Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with his Grandsons to speak and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Herring Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Jonathon Nelson, David Nelson, Todd Griffith, Jacob Watts, Tyler Tucker, Garth Green, Tony Crow, Zack Moses and Derek Richards.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jude Griffith, Andrew Nelson, Tucker Moses, Caleb Watts, Brody Watts, Landon Strickland, Ryker Crow, Rhett Green, Gunner Melson, Braeden Hayes, Ethan Frye, Lane Duke, Evan Watson and Pete Hill.
“There Was Always Love in Daddy’s Hands”
