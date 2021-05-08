HARTSELLE — A Graveside Service and Interment for Robert Charles Vinzant, 64, will be Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in Falkville City Cemetery. The family will handle the service. Visitation will be Monday, May 10, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home. Peck Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Vinzant died on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his residence. He was born April 13, 1957, in Wisconsin, to Coy Lee Vinzant and Estelle Catherine Bresette. He was employed and well respected as a Certified Automotive Technician for over 35 years. Proud of his Native Heritage, he was a member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. He was a wonderful, devoted grandpa to his twin grandsons and was involved in youth sports, and had a love and passion for dogs.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Coy and Estelle Catherine Vinzant; brothers, Keith Alan and Michael James Vinzant and nephew, Tyler John Vinzant.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Anne Vinzant; sons, Robert “Robby” Vinzant, Jr., Dusty Vinzant (Valerie); brother, Anthony Dale Vinzant (Elyse Hurst); sisters-in-law, Karen Lott Vinzant and Donnette Nau Vinzant; special family, Jonathan And Rena Chaney, Ashten Chaney, Ryan Diveley, Makenzie Diveley and Noah Chaney; grandchildren, Carter and Casen Vinzant; and 13 great-nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Riley Smith, Jim Smith, Steven Ziaja, Jonathan Chaney, Chase Winkles, Matthew Vinzant.
