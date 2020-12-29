ATHENS — FEB. 12, 1941 - DEC. 27, 2020 — Robert Dexter Searcy “Bob” ended a long-fought battle with cancer on December 27, 2020. He eased off peacefully at home surrounded by those he loved and who loved him. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara; son, Chris (wife Amy, son Teddy and Chris’ daughter Megan); and son, Spence (wife Shelley).
Bob was graduated from Addison High School; University of North Alabama, B.S. and M.S.; and University of Alabama, Ph.D. Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was passionate about education and helping people reach their potential and achieve goals. Bob touched countless lives through his thirty-plus year career at Calhoun Community College as instructor and Academic Dean. He also spent his life enjoying music through piano and singing and performing in his beloved church choir. Bob always had a joke at the ready and selflessly put those around him at ease by making them feel comfortable with his easy manner. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
Because of COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service and no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Limestone County or First Baptist Church Huntsville Sanctuary Choir.
