Robert Dwayne Ryder, 62, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at First Baptist Church of White Plains with the Reverend Eric Snider officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Ryder, Fruithurst; son, Christopher (Ann-So) Ryder, Germany; daughter, Sarah Jo Ryder, Germany; stepdaughter, Amanda (Shawn) Sifford, Missouri; brother, Curtis (Charlotte) Ryder, Huntsville; sister, Debbie (Steve) Lamphere, Decatur; sister, Linda Boudreaux, South Carolina; grandchildren, Michael and Rachel Sifford and Conner and Caitlyn Stewart.
Robert was born to career army parents in Abeline, Kansas and he retired from the Army in 1996 with 20 years of service. After the military he worked in Sports Fitness for the U.S. Army in Schweinfurt, Germany and Fort Leonardwood MS. Robert moved to Fruithurst in 2015. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved Alabama football. Robert was a member of White Plains Baptist Church. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Dot Ryder and stepson, Stephen Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, family ask for donations be made to: American Cancer Society, 1100 Ireland Way Ste. 300, Birmingham, AL 35205
