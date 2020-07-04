HARTSELLE — Robert E. Lee, 90, of Hartselle, Alabama, died on June 29,2020, at his Residence. A private burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur Alabama.
Mr. Lee was born on January 25, 1930, to Walter E. Lee and Tassie B. Lee in Morgan County Alabama.
He served in the United States Air Force where he retired from after 20 years of service, He went on to work at Dunlop, Automatic Electric, GTE and H n R Block as an Accountant. He is survived by his wife Maria Lee. Son Nicholas Lee, Daughters Patricia Banks. Brother Ernest Lee, Sister Katie Hughes. 6 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren.
The family request donations be made to comfort care hospice in lieu of flowers.
