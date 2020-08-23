DECATUR — Robert Edith Davis Letson Parris was born August 5, 1927 to Robert Clayborn and Nola Frances Allen Davis in Lexington, Alabama. She passed from this life on August 16, 2020 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, James Travis Letson and James A (Jim) Parris; her son, James Robert (Bobby) Letson; her daughter, Kay Letson Stevens; and her brother, Manton Davis. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Suggs (Don); her son, Tim Letson (Jenny); sisters, Marcelle Conner and Gayle McLemore; sister-in-law, Jean G. Davis; grandchildren, Edie Dugger(Jason), Julie Bishop (Nathan), Dr. Angela K. Stevens (Ryan Blake), Travis Letson, Mari Jen (MJ) Ferrell (Lee); great-grandchildren, Rebecca Dugger, Matt Dugger, Ethan Bishop, Adalyn Bishop, Rylee Ferrell; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held Saturday, August 22 at 4 p.m. with her nephew, Reverend Rusty Letson, officiating.
Edith grew up the oldest of four children, attended Riverside High school and went on to become a cosmetologist at Rainey’s Beauty School. She married Travis Letson in 1946. She and Travis ran Farmer’s Cafe at the corner of Moulton and First Avenue until they tore it down and built Letson’s Ranch House, where the present City Cafe stands now. Edith and Travis ran the restaurant until Travis’ death in 1973. Edith was known for her cooking. Especially her cakes and pies that were served at the restaurant and at many family gatherings and community functions after she left the restaurant business. She used many of her favorite recipes in the Pilot Club cookbook, “What’s Cooking in Decatur” that went through two printings while she was president of the Pilot Club from 1992-1993. Besides her cooking, Edith was well known for her green thumb. Her house was always surrounded by flowers and plants. She could take a flower that most would have given up on and make it flourish.
Edith worked at Martha Washington Ice Cream Parlor until it closed and then joined the staff at Maison Morgan. She enjoyed waiting on her customers and making them feel good about themselves. She always said “even if you don’t feel good, you can look good.” She never left the house without looking her best, even when she was taking Tim to “wet a hook”.
After she retired from work, one of her favorite pastimes was going to dances. It was at one of these dances that she met her second husband, Jim. She married Jim in 2007, right before her 80th birthday. They lived at the Priceville Terrace until his death in 2015.
Edith loved being Grandmother and Gran-gran. She would tell each of her grandchildren “I love you the most”. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. The family would like to thank the nurses at Riverside Assisted Living and Hospice of the Valley for their loving care of Edith during her stay. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home assisted family.
